K-State's Chris Klieman Receives Huge Props From Tampa Bay Buccaneers DB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish is already making noise in rookie minicamp.
He thanks Kansas State coach Chris Klieman for the guidance during his time in Manhattan, KS.
"The defense he brought from North Dakota State, he brought to Kansas State," Parrish said in his presser Saturday afternoon. "I feel like he helped me a lot when it came to understanding that system and schemes."
Parrish anchored a Wildcats passing defense that ranked in the middle of the pack in the Big 12 last season. During his three seasons at Kansas State, he logged five tackles for loss, 23 passes defended, and five interceptions.
The Buccaneers drafted Parrish in the third round to hopefully shift the direction of their fourth-worst passing attack last season. They need secondary help facing pass-happy teams like the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. Wherever Parrish is slated, he's prepared for the challenge.
"Really just trying to prove if anyone's in front of me, I feel like I'm the better player," Parrish said. "So that's how I take every matchup, I feel like I'm the best player on the field. So that's how I'm gonna approach you at the end of the day."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.