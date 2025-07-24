K-State's Chris Klieman Says Team Still Has Unanswered Questions
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman is confident in his squad next season.
But he knows there are still question marks heading into the season that need to be addressed, specifically within the offensive line and defensive backfield.
“There are a lot of things that we don’t know, to be honest with you," Klieman said in a Sports Illustrated interview. "Our offensive line, we really like, but there are some new faces there and some transfers. We’ve gotta clean that up. And then in the secondary, we lost two kids that got drafted in the NFL.”
The Wildcats lost Jacob Parrish and Marques Sigle in the NFL Draft, as well as Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Brendan Mott upfront. Klieman has boasted about the new additions, but remains cautious with such a fresh lineup. The Wildcats' offense is projected to be a potential top-10 unit, but that depends on the strength of their line protection.
Klieman says Kansas State needs to wait until the official season start to evaluate their progress truly.
“The proof will be in the fall," Klieman said in his May 2 press conference. "I feel really good about the receivers and the fact that we got some experienced guys in there. But I think we’ll find out more in the fall. That’s hard to really say based on the few practices we had.”
