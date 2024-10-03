K-State's Chris Klieman Thinks Colorado Features Potential No. 1 NFL Pick
The Kansas State Wildcats are on a bye week, which can help them prepare for the Colorado Buffaloes led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver Travis Hunter.
The Wildcats teams meet on Oct. 12 in an anticipated game because of the hype surrounding the Buffaloes.
Sanders, the son of Colorado coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, has completed 138 of 197 passes for 1,630 yards and 14 touchdowns. In comparison, Wildcats starter Avery Johnson is 77 of 126 for 879 yards with nine scores.
Sanders is among the focal points during the bye week preparation.
"I think Shedeur is one of the best quarterbacks in the country without a doubt," K-State coach Chris Klieman said. "I'm amazed that kid plays every snap of defense and every snap of defense," Klieman said. "That's so impressive. For us, we've got to come up with a plan to have a chance to at least try to control them a little bit."
Sanders is possibly the second-best NFL prospect for the Buffaloes. Hunter has 46 receptions for 561 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Some analysts are projecting him as an early pick in next spring's draft. He's also plays defensive back.
"Everybody talks about Hunter, he might be the top pick in the draft, because I'm just amazed that kid plays every snap of defense and every snap of offense," Klieman said. "That's so impressive for what he's able to do.
The goal for the Wildcats' defense will be able to contain them early on. It is something they will strategize during this bye week.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
