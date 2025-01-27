K-State's Coleman Hawkins Trolls Fan After Blowout Victory Over West Virginia
Kansas State star Coleman Hawkins is known to troll fans on social media.
The Wildcats' blowout victory over West Virginia Saturday night only gave him more ammo. He responded to one fan's tweet saying Kansas State would go winless the rest of the season.
Kansas State ended its six-game losing streak with its most commanding win since defeating the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff in December. The close losses eventually converted to winning against the Mountaineers. Hawkins had 11 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, rounding out the Wildcats' five double-digit scorers that evening.
As dominant as the victory was, Kansas State needs to continue stacking them going forward for any chance of making the postseason. Coach Jerome Tang emphasized the importance of confidence and faith amidst a drought like the Wildcats were in.
"Before we can, we gotta believe we can," Tang said. "It's okay to have some doubts. If you speak it out but I'm not quite sure but if you have somebody next to you if they know you have a little doubt, they're going to give you some encouragement. We had to build our belief system."
The Wildcats face Oklahoma State (10-9, 2-6 in Big 12) Wednesday night. Hopefully, Hawkins can have more performances to silence fans and critics doubting Kansas State.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.