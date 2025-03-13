K-State's Dug McDaniel And David N'Guessan's Bond Exemplified After Season-Ending Loss
David N'Guessan's departure from Kansas State is already starting to affect many in the program.
Among those is veteran guard Dug McDaniel, who said N'Guessan helped him develop his leadership throughout the season. As the point guard, McDaniel needed to have the stability and direction to spark the Wildcats in the right direction. McDaniel was that leader for them amid their six consecutive victories last month.
"He's taught me a lot, he helped me grow up a lot," McDaniel said after losing to Baylor. "He leads by example, so he doesn't have to talk a lot. You can just tell by the way he carries himself, and you can pick up little things from him. He welcomed me as a brother. We bond a lot off the court, so it's a joy playing with him. I'm going to miss him, but it's not the end for us for sure."
N'Guessan had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the Baylor loss, again displaying the consistency in scoring and rebounding for Kansas State. N'Guessan expressed similar sentiments to McDaniel.
"He's like a little brother to me," N'Guessan said. "We go at it all the time in practice. I definitely feel like I've been able to help set the example. I can't let him get down on himself and try to have a positive body language. He's the point guard, the head of the snake, and everybody looks at him."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.