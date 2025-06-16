K-State's Dylan Edwards Gets Huge Boost With Latest National Ranking
Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards hasn't really made as much offseason noise as his peers Avery Johnson and Linkon Cure.
However, one news outlet recognizes the junior rusher. Lindy Sports Magazine pinned him as the No. 13 running back in the country, placing him with the likes of Makhi Hughes (Oregon) and Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame).
Edwards had 546 rushing yards and five touchdowns, with 19 receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns last season in his secondary role behind star DJ Giddens. The highlight of his season was his Rate Bowl Offensive MVP performance, where he rushed 18 times for 196 yards and two touchdowns, with two receptions for 27 yards and one touchdown.
Now, as the primary rusher in the Wildcats' offense, Edwards is expected to take the next step and fill Giddens' shoes. His speed in space will help complement Johnson in the backfield, as they hope to continue their run-centric offense. Kansas State ranked No. 2 in rushing last season in the Big 12, which it plans to keep up with newcomers Antonio Martin Jr. and Monterrio Elston Jr.
"Just by the work I put in every day in practice," Edwards said in his April 9 press conference. "I try to show it, and just from the help from the offensive line, really. Credit to those guys, I didn’t even know that. That’s crazy.”
