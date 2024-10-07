K-State's Dylan Edwards Set To Face Former Team Saturday at Colorado
Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards takes on his old school Colorado for the first time on Oct. 12.
Edwards transferred to K-State back in April after he was the leading rusher for the Buffaloes. He tallied 321 yards in 2023 while also garnering a touchdown on 76 carries.
He became the first freshman in Colorado to have 250 rushing yards and 250 receiving yards in the same season. Edwards finished with 299 receiving yards on 36 receptions.
This year while backing up DJ Giddens in the running game, Edwards has two touchdowns on 29 carries for 201 yards.
Edwards leaving Colorado was a shock to some considering he had played under coach Deion Sanders since the age of nine.
Nevertheless, quarterback Avery Johnson expects to see is another week and play as himself.
“This is probably one he wants a lot because whenever you play against an old school you define key want to have your best game and be able to contribute to the win," he said. "Ultimately I dont think he looks at that way. I think he looks at as another week doesn’t want to let the game get to him too much just want to out there and play and do what he does best and that’s give him the ball and be explosive with it.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI.
