K-State's Jerome Tang Confirms Starting Lineup Is Going To See Early-Season Changes
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang is not ready to make any rash decisions regarding his starting lineup this season.
The Wildcats host New Orleans at 8 p.m. ET, opening a six-game home stand to begin the season. This stretch includes playing one Power Four opponent, LSU, next Thursday.
Although the Wildcats' nonconference schedule isn't top-heavy, Tang confirmed to reporters Monday he plans to adjust the lineup as he sees fit. The Wildcats have eight incoming transfers this season, including graduate transfer Coleman Hawkins. Hawkins decided to forego the NBA Draft after helping lead Illinois to an Elite Eight appearance last season, the program's first since 2005.
"I think that's still developing," Tang said regarding his starting five. "Right now, we have nine players who have separated themselves (from the rest of the team). There is a little separation between nine and 10, but 10 and 11 are right there. So, I don't want anybody to feel comfortable right now with such a new group. I want everyone to realize that if you're not being your best at practice, working and improving, there's somebody there who is ready to step in."
The Wildcats are seeking an NCAA Tournament appearance for the first time in two seasons, where it advanced to the Elite Eight in Tang's first year. Last season, the Wildcats fell short of a bid in March Madness but opted to play in the NIT. Kansas State lost its opening round game against Iowa, finishing 19-15 overall.
The Wildcats are picked to finish eighth in the Big 12, while the Jayhawks are expected to win the conference title.
