K-State's Jerome Tang Dismisses Baylor Postgame Question To Reflect On Season
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang was asked about offensive consistency after dropping to Baylor Wednesday night.
He simply replied, "You think I really wanna talk about that right now?"
"I know it might be important to you right now, but it's important to me right now," Tang said. "What's important to me is how these guys feel. David played his last game in a K-State uniform, just making sure he leaves here knowing that he's appreciated and loved. I'll deal with that other stuff later. That's not really important right now."
Instead, Tang took the time to reflect on their journey this season. He hopes the players will take the experiences from this year and use them as fuel amid later struggles in life.
"One day, we're gonna look back on this season that we had," Tang said. "The ups and downs and everything that took place, and we're going to be able to say, 'That's why God had me go through what I went through,' and it's prepared them for something next. We don't know what that is, but they'll know when it happens.
"I asked them to make sure they send me a text and say, 'Coach, remember when we went through this? That's what I learned, and now I'm handling this situation.' You can have struggle and success at the same time, and I love the fact that these guys have had success in the midst of the struggles."
