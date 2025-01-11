K-State's Jerome Tang Explains Why Oklahoma State Could Be Most Disappointing Loss
The Kansas State men's basketball has had their share of disappointing losses as they sit at 7-7.
But coach Jerome Tang says their blowout loss to Oklahoma State was the worst. He attributed the effort as the biggest factor contributing to the final outcome.
"I was more disappointed in the effort that we gave at Oklahoma State," Tang said. "If we give effort and the other makes plays, then you tip your hat to them."
The Wildcats were outscored by 19 in the first half, with turnovers and sloppy 3-point shooting continued to be their downfall. The Cowboys' steal and score right before halftime illustrated the lackluster display Tuesday night. Brendan Hausen and Dug McDaniel, the starting backcourt, only attempted 10 shots and shot 0 percent from the 3-point line.
"I'm not trying to take anything away from Oklahoma State because they played hard and they played great," Tang said. "But I don't think in the first half we gave an effort that was worthy of being a K-State Wildcat. I take responsibility for that. We're going to try to make sure that doesn't happen again."
Kansas State has an opportunity at redemption Saturday night against the Houston Cougars (11-3). A win would give them a winning record again and put them on track in Big 12 play.
Even this early in the season, losing six of seven won't encourage any fans going forward.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.