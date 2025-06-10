K-State's Jerome Tang Gives Incoming Transfers Red-Carpet Treatment
The college basketball offseason has become increasingly crucial.
With new players joining programs through the transfer portal, it's important for teams to build chemistry ahead of the season to avoid challenges later on. This is especially true for Kansas State, which added five players.
In a post on X, the new Wildcats were captured arriving to campus for what appeared to be a welcoming cookout. Coach Jerome Tang was visibly excited to greet his players, who are poised to help lead the program back to March Madness for the first time since his inaugural season when they advanced to the Elite Eight.
Memphis transfer point guard PJ Haggerty is featured in the video showcasing a new haircut. The 2025 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year's fresh look may signal a desire for a new beginning following a standout season, where he averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 47.6 percent from the field.
The rest of the transfer class was shown in the video, including Mid-American Conference Player of the Year Nate Johnson (Akron), Abdi Bashir (Omaha), Marcus Johnson (Bowling Green), and Khamari McGriff (UNC Wilmington).
K-State's David Castillo welcomed the transfers with him being one of the few remaining players from last year's team. New associate coach Matthew Driscoll was also present.
More K-State News
One Fan Uses Colts' DJ Giddens To Savagely Roast Former First-Round Pick
K-State's DJ Giddens Turning Heads In Fantasy Football World
Two-Sport K-State 2027 Recruit Could Take Massive Leap In Program