K-State's Jerome Tang Plays Impactful Role Former Point Guard’s Wedding
A good coach’s impact often extends beyond the game, sometimes becoming a lasting part of a player’s personal life even after their time together ends.
At former K-State standout Markquis Nowell’s wedding, coach Jerome Tang served as the officiant. A video of the ceremony, shared on social media captured Tang in the role for his former point guard.
Their bond stems from helping each other achieve some of the biggest milestones of their careers so far.
Tang became intrigued with Nowell's play style during his time as an assistant with Baylor while the point guard was suiting up for Little Rock. When Tang accepted the coaching job with the Wildcats, Nowell was one of his top targets.
Nowell averaged 23.5 points, 13.5 assists, and four steals over the Wildcats' four-game NCAA Tournament run during the 2022-23 season. He earned Most Outstanding Player honors for the NCAA East Regional, highlighted by a record-breaking 19-assist performance which is the most ever in a single tournament game. Tang was also honored with the Naismith Coach of the Year award, showing his impact on the program in his first stint with the Wildcats.
In 33 games played with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers this past season, Nowell averaged 17.3 points, 8.1 assist, and 1.8 steals on 42.6 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent from three.
It’s clear Tang deeply values building personal relationships with his players, a mindset he’ll look to carry into the upcoming season as he aims to turn those connections into on-court success for the Wildcats.
