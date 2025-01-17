K-State's Jerome Tang Wants To Build Winning Culture That Brings Players Back
The nature of college basketball is players constantly transferring, leaving uncertainty each season of the lineup.
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang wants to create a culture where players want to return and contribute.
"The goal is to have good players come back and want to come back," Tang said Thursday afternoon. "Players who want to wear this uniform, who want to represent Kansas State, and fall in love with what we are doing here. Seeing themselves progressing every day. That's on us as a staff to have our program be that kind of place. Our community is that kind of place, our university is that kind of place. So, the goal is to build it there."
K-STATE'S JEROME TANG DISCUSSES KANSAS' FORMIDABLE DEFENSE
As Jerome Tang and the Kansas State Wildcats prepare for their in-state rivals at Kansas, they are gearing up to face one of college basketball's top defensive units. Kansas State coach Jerome Tang detailed what makes the Jayhawks so difficult on that end.
"They really really guard you," Tang said Thursday afternoon. "Very much like Houston. Their double-team screens and their ball-scheme screens are a little different."
Tang referenced the Jayhawks' defensive performances during their three-game win streak, holding Cincinnati and UCF to 40-point games while only letting Arizona State score 13 second-half points last Wednesday. Tang said adding former Mississippi State guard Shakeel Moore helps round out their scheme.
