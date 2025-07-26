K-State's Latest Big 12 Odds Leave No Room For Excuses In 2025
At this point, Kansas State fans may already be crowning themselves as Big 12 champions.
Everywhere they look, their team is hailed as the top squad in the conference. The latest FanDuel betting odds pinned the Wildcats as the projected co-favorites to end 2025 as Big 12 champions.
K-State (+550)
Texas Tech (+550)
Utah (+600)
Baylor (+600)
Arizona State (+650)
Junior quarterback Avery Johnson is undoubtedly ready for the task as the headliner and biggest X-factor for team success. Johnson deems anything short of this title a season failure.
“If there's anybody on our team that isn't striving for that, then we have a problem,” Johnson said at Big 12 Media Days. “Right now, just focusing on Iowa State in the Ireland game, but still having the Big 12 championship in the back of our mind. Those are goals that we’ve set as a team that we’ll shoot for. But if we don’t take it one day at a time, then it could end up being a problem for us.”
Kansas State opens up its season against Iowa State on Aug. 23. The team lost its 2024 regular-season finale to the Cyclones, officially ending hopes at the Big 12 championship.
DISCLAIMER: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.
