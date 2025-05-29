K-State's Maximus Martin Aims To Make An Impact In NCAA Regional Debut
Kansas State baseball boasts premiere players eager to make a mark in their first NCAA Regional Tournament appearance.
Shortstop Maximus Martin looks to make an impact in his first regional action. Martin had an impressive regular season with 14 home runs, 54 RBIs, and .332 batting average.
“I wish I could have gone before, but only a certain amount of teams get to play in a regional,” Martin stated in a press conference. “I want to be able to say I was on the team where I got to go play in the regional. I'd say this definitely could be a highlight of my college career, and to do it with this team is a little bit more special just because everybody's super close and obviously I love this place. But probably just the experience of getting out in a different state and going to play at a super cool ballpark with my guys.”
With the team playing in Austin, Texas, against UTSA, Hughes concluded by discussing the challenge that awaits the program.
“The other team's certainly comfortable with the surroundings, and they have a large sample size of success for the entire year in that park. So that goes a long way,” Hughes stated.
“We went into one of the biggest hornets' nests in college baseball last year so for our guys, it's not going to be daunting,” he continued. “It's a program in a stadium with so much tradition, respectfully said. But we'll go in there with one thing in mind that's trying to win a regional, and that starts with game one against a really good UTSA team.”
