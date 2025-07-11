K-State's Offense Receives Huge Acclaim With Latest ESPN Projection
Kansas State's offseason hype is only growing as we inch closer to the season.
The team has been projected to top the Big 12 next season, but its latest laud is perhaps its grandest yet. ESPN says the Wildcats have the potential to be a top-10 offense across the country in 2025.
"With three starters gone up front, Klieman added four transfer linemen to pair with all-conference center Sam Hecht, and we'll see if there are some glitches there. But if the blocking holds up -- it usually does at K-State -- and new offensive coordinator Matt Wells can coax a bit more consistency out of Johnson, this could be a top-10 offense," the article wrote.
The article highlighted the return of Dylan Edwards and Jayce Brown as the headliners at their positions, as well as the additions to boost the offensive depth. Avery Johnson's decent but underwhelming season was hailed as the "norm" for a first-year starter, as he is projected to elevate his play and carry the Wildcats to greener pastures in 2025.
"Running back Dylan Edwards averaged 7.4 yards per carry last season (he rushed for 196 yards in a bowl win over Rutgers), slot receiver Jayce Brown averaged 17.5 yards per catch, and among incoming transfers, running back Antonio Martin Jr. rushed for 1,228 yards, receiver Caleb Medford averaged 18.7 yards per catch, and receiver Jerand Bradley has averaged 14.0 yards per catch over four seasons," the article wrote.
