K-State's PJ Haggerty Sent Ripples Through Multiple Leagues With Decision
On Monday, PJ Haggerty made a splash by transferring to Kansas State after withdrawing from the NBA Draft. The move sent ripples through the college basketball world and bumped K-State's transfer class to No. 4 in the country. The move also impacted the NBA.
In an article published by CBS Sports on Wednesday, Haggerty's decision is deemed as one of the "top late decisions of underclassmen."
Haggerty was ranked No. 63 on the CBS Sports Big Board before withdrawing from the draft. Of the players mentioned in the article, he was the eighth-highest rated player among those who chose to return to college. He became the No. 2-rated player in the portal, only behind Yaxel Lendeborg, who transferred to Michigan.
The article read: "Haggerty will be at his fourth college in four years. After stops at TCU, Tulsa and, most recently, Memphis, Haggerty went through the draft process before withdrawing from the draft. Haggerty was one of the top-ranked players in the transfer portal available. He joins a Kansas State squad coming off a 16-17 showing, missing the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season after making the Elite Eight in 2023.
Haggerty, who is the sixth player to transfer to Kansas State for the 2025 season, averaged 21.7 points and earned All-American honors from CBS Sports.
