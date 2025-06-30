K-State's PJ Haggerty Spotted Training For The First Time With The Program
Kansas State’s PJ Haggerty was captured putting in work for the Wildcats.
Although only wearing a practice jersey, K-State fans were excited to see one of the best players in college basketball doing his thing in Manhattan. In the picture he is being guarded by sophomore David Castillo.
Haggerty was regarded as one of the top players in the transfer portal upon transferring to Kansas State.
The 6-3 redshirt sophomore averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assist while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. He was named the 2025 American Athletic Conference (AAC) Player of the Year.
During the 2023-24 season, Haggerty averaged 21.2 points while suiting up for Tulsa.
This will now be Haggerty's fourth stop during his college career following stints at TCU, Tulsa, and Memphis.
This offseason will give Haggerty time to adjust to coach Jerome Tang’s system and build chemistry with his new teammates. One key storyline to watch is how he meshes with former Akron star and reigning Mid-American Conference (MAC) Player of the Year Nate Johnson, who also joined the Wildcats via the transfer portal.
The rest of the highly regarded transfer class includes Bowling Green forward Marcus Johnson, Abdi Bashir (Omaha), and Khamari McGriff (UNC Wilmington).
K-State fans can view this as the beginning of something special for the basketball program.
