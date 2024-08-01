K-State's Ranked Chris Klieman 17th Out Of 68 Coaches In Power 4 Conferences
While Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman might not be a household name across the country, he is doing something that’s difficult.
He is having success immediately following a coaching legend who has the football stadium named after him.
In his five seasons, Klieman has led the Wildcats to a Big 12 title, and is just one victory shy of averaging eight wins. In the last two seasons, K-State has won 19 games.
Those credentials are part of the reason why New Arena ranked Klieman the 17th-best coach in the Power 4, which accounts for 68 coaches.
This is how New Arena described him: “Klieman is the best coach the average fan hasn't heard it. He went 69-6 at North Dakota State before taking over the Kansas State job, one which left a gigantic pair of shoes to fill in the form of Bill Snyder.
“In five years, K-State has gone a respectable 39-24 under Klieman's stewardship. He's navigated the unique challenges of the program quite well, meshing together high school recruiting along with the transfer portal and the junior college ranks. Kansas State will be a top-half team within the Big 12 as long as Klieman is entrenched as the coach.”
This season the pressure is on Klieman to lead K-State to more than being a top-half conference team. The expectation is for the Wildcats to be in the Big 12 championship game and even a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Throughout his coaching career, Klieman has proved he can handle high expectations with positive results.
