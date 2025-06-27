K-State's Recruiting Hot Streak Ends After Losing Top TE To Notre Dame
Kansas State’s recruiting hot streak hit a snag after missing out on the state’s top tight end.
Ian Premer announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Thursday. The 6‑foot‑5 and 220-pound tight end ranks No. 1 in Kansas and No. 43 nationally in the class of 2026, according to 247 Sports.
The Great Bend-native selected the Fighting Irish over Kansas State, Kansas, Michigan, and Iowa State. He took official visits to each school before making his final decision.
As a versatile multi-sport standout, the Wildcats pulled out all the stops to land the talented tight end. This includes offering not only a football scholarship from Chris Klieman but also a basketball scholarship from coach Jerome Tang. This past year, Premer averaged 22 points and batted a .476 in baseball.
Before losing out on Premer, the Wildcats were on a recruiting hot streak in the 2026 class.
In the past couple of weeks, the program received commitments from three-star wide receiver Maxwell Lovett (Engelwood, CO), three-star defensive lineman Kingston Hall (Tahlequah, OK), three-star defensive back Garrick Dixon (O'Fallon, MO), and three-star wide receiver/defensive back Hannibal Carter Navies (Loganville, GA).
However, Kansas State is still searching for a true game-changer. Although they landed 5-star tight-end Linkon Cure last year, they’ve yet to secure a high-profile four or five-star recruit in this cycle to really boost their class.
