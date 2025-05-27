K-State's RJ Collins Makes History Shattering State Record
Kansas State three-star cornerback RJ Collins brings a lot of promise to the football scene in Manhattan, KS.
Speed is clearly one of them. The Wildcats signee participated in the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) track & field record competition last weekend, logging a 10.27-second time in the 100-meter dash.
His impressive time deems him the "fastest man in Missouri history," but his new teammates Dylan Edwards and Avery Johnson probably want to have a word with him about that.
Collins is a 2025 class recruit from Staley High School in Kansas City, MO. The in-state native committed to Kansas State after playing cornerback in football and sprinting in track.
He joins a rebuilding defensive unit that is trying to reload stars like defensive backs Marques Sigle and Jacob Parrish, as well as Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Brendan Mott. Kansas State's secondary features players like Donovan McIntosh and Zashon Rich, whom K-State head coach Chris Klieman has already raved about thus far.
Klieman is excited about the new additions after spring football, but acknowledges that fall is the true period to observe the whole product.
"I feel really good about the receivers and the fact that we got some experienced guys in there. But I think we’ll find out more in the fall," Klieman said in his May 2 press conference. "That’s hard to really say based on the few practices we had.”
