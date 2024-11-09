K-State's Ugonna Onyenso Sees Basketball As More Than A Game
Kansas State center Ugonna Onyenso doesn't just play basketball for the pure love of the game.
He views the game as a pathway to success. Growing up in Nigeria, he took up the game after being asked to play after originally playing soccer.
Onyenso was told by his coach the game could lead him down a path of success for not just him, but his family.
"My coach told me that basketball is a way to take care of yourself and also be able to take care of people back home and be a person in life," he said in an interview with the school's website. "It's a pathway. "
Onyenso played two seasons at the University of Kentucky (2022-2024). He scored 126 points and shot 54 percent from the field. He grabbed 156 rebounds and 82 blocks.
He developed a reputation as one of the best shot blockers in the SEC.
Onyenso originally declared for the 2024 NBA Draft before opting out on May 29. He transferred to Kansas State in June.
"The reason why I chose K-State is because of the culture," he said. "Being far away from home, it's kind of difficult being away from the people you love. People out here, the coaching staff, and the other players, it's like one big family out here. The bond we have here, the way we have each others back, that's what makes it a special place for me."
