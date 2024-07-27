K-State Schedule Preview, Nov. 23: A Winnable Game Against Cincinnati In 11th Game
In its final home game, Kansas State takes on yet another opponent it hasn’t seen in at least 10 years.
The last time the Wildcats faced Cincinnati was 1996, a game K-State won 35-0. But what happened almost three decades ago has no bearing on the important matchup on Nov. 23 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
It will be K-State’s sixth opponent that wasn’t a carryover from the year before. It is the fewest amount of carryover opponents from one year to the next since only three rematches from the 1918 season to 1919.
By the time K-State plays Cincinnati that will be a moot point because plenty of film of the 2024 Bearcats will exist.
More concerning for the Wildcats is to not get too caught up in Senior Day, which is always emotional for players playing their final home game.
In addition, the Wildcats can’t get trapped into looking ahead to the final game of the regular season at Iowa State.
If the season plays out the way many expect, K-State could be in position to play in the Big 12 championship game. A home loss to Cincinnati would likely dash those hopes.
Cincinnati struggled mightily in its first season in the Big 12, going 1-8 in conference play. The Bearcats’ lone win came against Houston, which enters this year with a new coaching staff.
Unless the Bearcats make drastic improvements from 2023, this is a game K-State should easily win and be able to rest a few starters in the second half in preparation for Iowa State.
