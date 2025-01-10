K-State Sports Radio Host Rips Jerome Tang After Slow Start To The Season
As Kansas State sits at 7-7 on the season, many fans and analysts' anger is starting to boil over.
Among those is sports radio host Kevin Kietzman, who ripped coach Jerome Tang and the program days after its blowout loss to Oklahoma State.
"Jerome Tang in Manhattan needs the boot," Kietzman said on KCMO Talk Radio Thursday afternoon. "Like, I'm calling for it right now. Kansas State, you're too broke and too cheap because you've blown this. You can't afford to fire the guy. It's pathetic."
Kietzman then redirected his criticism of Tang toward athletic director Gene Taylor.
"It was pathetic is what it was by Gene Taylor," Kietzman said. "This was a workover. Jerome Tang didn't even make the tournament last year. He said, 'Oh, I'm thinking about going to Arkansas.' Arkansas hired John Calipari, and they're 12-3. Yeah, they were gonna hire Jerome Tang? Gene Taylor gives him a new contract for $29 million, and the only way they can get out of it is after next year waiting until April 30 or they gotta pay him $18 million just to walk away."
He also expressed his disappointment in the roster amidst their large salaries, especially former Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins.
"They've spent the sixth-most NIL money in the country this year to buy these players, and he can't coach them a lick," Kietzman said. "They're awful."
The season isn't lost, but Kansas State's Saturday night matchup is a seemingly must-win to keep fans' hopes alive.
