K-State Tackle Carver Willis Eager To Turn Last Year's Experience Into Strong Senior Season
It's a good thing if senior offensive lineman Carver Willis’ name or No. 77 isn’t heard during a game broadcast.
It means Willis hasn’t allowed sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson to get sacked from his right tackle spot. It means a holding penalty hasn’t been called to nullify a long gain.
And it means Willis, who started seven games last season and played in all 13 games, is doing his job.
Willis is coming off a solid season in which he earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention from the coaches. He was part of an offensive line that earned semifinalist status for the Joe Moore Award as one of the top units in the country.
These accomplishments came as Willis was still deep in the learning mode of how to play his position in the rugged Big 12.
Willis comes into this season more equipped to handle the rigors of playing on the offensive line because of his experience. He's also benefitted from talks with Cooper Beebe, who is now with the Dallas Cowboys.
“Last season was: How can I be the best I can? How can I build my own confidence as well as confidence around this building?” Willis said in a story this spring on the K-State athletic website.
“Walking into this year, I have certain things where I might say, ‘This might work and this might not work, but let's try and mess around with stance and technique and see what's more tailored to me.’
“That's a completely different feeling. Honestly, it's really fun. It's a massive difference from last year to this year. I'm very thankful for it.”
As for recognition, that usually comes after a victory when the offense puts up big numbers and the offensive line is singled out as a unit. And that’s all offensive linemen want to hear.
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI.
