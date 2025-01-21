K-State Women's Basketball Star Ayoka Lee Sidelined With Foot Injury
Kansas State women's basketball center Ayoka Lee is expected to miss some time due to injury.
Lee fractured her foot in K-State's victory over Arizona State Sunday. She can possibly come back by the end of the regular season but is expected to return if Kansas State makes the postseason.
Lee averages 16 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks, shooting 65.4 percent from the field. She leads the Wildcats in all four of those categories, leading the conference in field goal shooting.
Kansas State is 19-1 this season, undefeated in Big 12 play. During this time, they will lean on other Wildcats stars like Serena Sundell and Temira Poindexter.
They have their next game against Colorado (12-6, 3-4 in Big 12) Saturday afternoon.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.