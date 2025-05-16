K-State Women's Hoops Grabs Former Four-Star Forward
Jeffie Mittie and his K-State hoops squad added another player to their roster as they revamp this offseason.
The Wildcats added former Duke forward Jenessa Cotton, who played just eight games, averaging one point, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.3 assists. Cotton announced her commitment Thursday afternoon.
Kansas State is reeling after losing long-time stars Ayoka Lee and Serena Sundell. They made the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in two decades but were eliminated by USC without star guard Juju Watkins. Adding Cotton would give the Wildcats some depth in the frontcourt.
K-STATE COULD GRAB SHIFTY 2026 CLASS RB
Kansas State learned this week it is contention for one of the top running backs in Georgia.
Rising senior Kimauri Farmer announced the Wildcats were in his top 10 schools. The other finalists are Indiana, Kansas, UConn, East Carolina, SMU, Liberty, Georgia Southern, James Madison and Coastal Carolina.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Farmer is rated as a three-star recruit by ESPN.
Last year, Farmer finished with 1,376 yards on 224 carries with 20 touchdowns for Carrolton High School. The Wildcats onlyhave three recruitsfor the 2026 class. They are: linebacker Dejon Anderson of Putnam City (Okla.), offensive lineman Lamarcus Barber of Mill Valley (Kan.) and cornerback Brandon Ford of Crowley (Texas).
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.