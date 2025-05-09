K-State WR Transfer Hyped Among Nation's Most Notable Newcomers
Jaron Tibbs entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5.
It didn't take long for the former Purdue wideout to receive offers from five power four programs. He eventually decided on Kansas State.
He adds to a unit that already includes leading receiver Jayce Brown. Tibbs is one of three wide receivers the Wildcats brought in via the transfer portal.
Billy Tucker, recruiting coordinator for ESPN RecruitingNation, said Tibbs tops the list.
"Tibbs will compete for a significant share of targets early on. He had an impressive spring showing in which his polished skill set helped him gel nicely with Johnson," Tucker said in his article on ESPN.com. "He has a big frame to win positioning on contested balls and strong hands with a large catch radius. Tibbs is not an explosive chain-mover with the ball in his hands, but he's a very reliable outside target who can work the middle of the field and become that big conversion target for Johnson."
Last season Tibbs caught 25 receptions for 305 yards and two touchdowns. He had a season-high 73 yards on four receptions against Michigan State. Expect Tibbs to play a big role this fall.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
ESPN Analyst Thinks K-State's Avery Johnson "Ready To Take Next Step"
Major Outlet Gives Kansas State's Avery Johnson Big-Time Offseason Accolade
Kansas State Football's Odds Released for the Upcoming Season
Seth Kunz is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at sethkunz988@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook.
X: @KStateOnSI