K-State WR Transfer Hyped Among Nation's Most Notable Newcomers

Jaron Tibbs has been named K-State's top newcomer for this season by ESPN recruiting analyst.

Seth Kunz

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman prior to the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman prior to the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jaron Tibbs entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5.

It didn't take long for the former Purdue wideout to receive offers from five power four programs. He eventually decided on Kansas State.

He adds to a unit that already includes leading receiver Jayce Brown. Tibbs is one of three wide receivers the Wildcats brought in via the transfer portal.

Billy Tucker, recruiting coordinator for ESPN RecruitingNation, said Tibbs tops the list.

"Tibbs will compete for a significant share of targets early on. He had an impressive spring showing in which his polished skill set helped him gel nicely with Johnson," Tucker said in his article on ESPN.com. "He has a big frame to win positioning on contested balls and strong hands with a large catch radius. Tibbs is not an explosive chain-mover with the ball in his hands, but he's a very reliable outside target who can work the middle of the field and become that big conversion target for Johnson."

Last season Tibbs caught 25 receptions for 305 yards and two touchdowns. He had a season-high 73 yards on four receptions against Michigan State. Expect Tibbs to play a big role this fall.

Seth Kunz is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at sethkunz988@gmail.com

Seth Kunz
SETH KUNZ

Seth is a journalism student at the University of Missouri. He is a big follower of Big 12 athletics, especially football and basketball. He is also part of the student-run radio station, KCOU 88.1 FM. He is a native of Williamsville, Ill.