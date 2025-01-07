Kansas State Adds Alabama LB In Transfer Portal Move
Kansas State continues to build the football roster through the transfer portal.
On Tuesday, linebacker Jayshawn Ross announced he was transferring from Alabama to join the WIldcats program. He revealed his decision via Instagram.
Ross was a four-star prospect coming out of high school in Kansas City.
K-STATE SET TO FACE OKLAHOMA STATE IN HOOPS
Kansas State is coming off its 12th consecutive road loss after dropping to TCU. The Wildcats shot 6-for-28 from 3-point range and 39.1 percent from the field. They face an Oklahoma State team ranking second-to-last in the conference in scoring offense and defense. Here are the odds for the Big 12 matchup Tuesday night:
BETMGM
Betting line: Kansas State (+2.5)
O/U: 146.5
Money Line: OSU -140, KSU +115
FANDUEL
Betting line: Kansas State (+2.5)
O/U: 147.5
Money Line: OSU -154, KSU +128
DRAFT KINGS
Betting line: Kansas State (+3)
O/U: OSU -150, KSU +130
Money Line: 146.5
Game time: Jan. 7, 8:00 p.m., EST
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK
TV: ESPN+ (watch here)
WILDCATS PROJECTED STARTERS
G Brendan Hausen: 12.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST
G Dug McDaniel: 10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST
F Max Jones: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST
F David N'Guessan: 13.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST
F Coleman Hawkins: 10.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.1 AST
QUOTABLE: "It's the Big 12," K-State coach Jerome Tang said about the season outlook after the TCU loss. "If we'd won the game, it's still the same. You have to flush it, kind of like golfers and tennis players. You know, it's one point, you move on to the next. It's one game. We have to move on to the next. We flush it and we start preparation. Preparation starts with treatment and whatever we have to do right now. We don't get to travel back tonight. So, we have to take care of their bodies, get them food and rest, and start our scout on Oklahoma State."
