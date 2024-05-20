Kansas State Adds Frontcourt Depth By Pulling Achor Achor From Transfer Portal
Kansas State solidified the wing spot with the signing of Samford transfer Achor Achor.
Achor, a 6-foot-9, 227 forward, spent the last two seasons at Samford. In those two seasons, he averaged 11.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, helping the Bulldogs go 50-17 during that period.
“I love his resiliency,” K-State basketball coach Jerome Tang said. “He has overcome a lot personally as well as on the court. He has a terrific smile, and he raises the energy level in any room or gym he walks in.”
The Wildcats get to enjoy his play for one season. Achor has a year of eligibility left because the NCAA granting student-athletes who played during the 2020-21 athletic season an extra season of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He is a terrific basketball player, as his mobility and versatility make him a mismatch nightmare,” Tang said.
Fourteen times during his college career, Achor scored 20 or more points. His career high came Jan. 16, 2024 when he tallied 35 points in a 75-71 victory at Western Carolina.
“We played a really good team,” Achor said after his career-best game. “They are 14-2 and proved why they are 14-2. It is a really hard place to play at. Coach Bucky (Samford head coach Bucky McMillan) trusting in me had a lot to do with it and of course my teammates. I couldn’t do a lot without them.”
Achor helped Samford have its best season in school history. The Bulldogs won the Southern Conference Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. They finished with 29 wins, the most in school history.
“He's been part of a winning culture at Samford, along with his NCAA Tournament experience, and will add great value to our locker room,” Tang said. “I know our fans will enjoy getting to know him. The passion he plays with is infectious.”
K-State correspondent David Boyce contributed to this report.