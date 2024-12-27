Kansas State Alternate Uniforms In Rate Bowl Draw Mixed Reactions From Fans
The Kansas State Wildcats decided to switch things up a bit by wearing alternate uniforms for Thursday's Rate Bowl against Rutgers in Phoenix.
The biggest difference was trading in silver for a white helmet. While most fans liked the look, there were some who weren't impressed. They felt the Wildcats unis were fine as they were.
Many were more concerned with the Wildcats' bad luck wearing new digs. They entered having lost the previous four games in a different uniform. It didn't help K-State trailed 27-17 at halftime to make more fans dislike the new look.
Here are some first-half highlights:
RUTGERS 27 - WILDCATS 17
Rutgers added to their lead with a field goal after picking off Wildcats quarterback Johnson.
RUTGERS 24 - WILDCATS 17
Raymond rushes for another touchdown with a 24-yard run to regain the lead.
RUTGERS 17 - WILDCATS 17
Jayce Brown's 34-yard rush set up a Dylan Edwards touchdown reception. The offense gets creative utilizing receivers in the run game and the backs coming out the backfield.
RUTGERS 17 - WILDCATS 10
Running back Raymond's 65-yard run sets up the score by Ja'shon Benjamin.
RUTGERS 10 - WILDCATS 10
The Scarlet Knight failed to capitalize on Ian Strong's 60-yard reception, and instead have to settle for a field goal to start the second quarter.
RUTGERS 7 - WILDCATS 10
Avery Johnson caps off a Wildcats touchdown drive with a red zone rush. He connected with top receiver Jayce Brown.
RUTGERS 7 - WILDCATS 3
Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond put the Scarlet Knights up 7-3 midway through the first quarter. A few big runs by quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis highlighted the touchdown drive.
