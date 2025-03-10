Kstate

How To Watch Kansas State-Arizona State, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch

The Wildcats begin their postseason journey against Arizona State this Tuesday.

Jayden Armant

Feb 23, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Alston Mason (1) is guarded by Kansas State Wildcats guard Dug McDaniel (0) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Alston Mason (1) is guarded by Kansas State Wildcats guard Dug McDaniel (0) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In this story:

Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Game time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

VITALS: After dominating the country with a commanding six-game winning streak, Kansas State ended its season losing five of its last seven. Arizona State has lost four in a row, with its last victory—ironically—against Kansas State. The Wildcats and Sun Devils are 1-1 against each other this regular season. Wildcats forward David N'Guessan averaged 21 points and 10.5 rebounds in these two matchups.

PROJECTED STARTERS

WILDCATS

G Dug McDaniel: 11.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST

G Brendan Hausen: 11.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST

G Max Jones: 9.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST

F Coleman Hawkins: 10.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.5 AST

F David N'Guessan: 13.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 AST

SUN DEVILS

G Alston Mason: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST

G Joson Sanon: 11.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST

F Amier Ali: 5.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST

F Shawn Phillips: 5.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST

F Basheer Jihad: 12.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST

QUOTABLE: "One game, just win one game," K-State coach Jerome Tang said after the Iowa State loss Saturday afternoon. "Tournaments, the hardest game to win is the first because everybody has new life and everybody has hope. We just gotta lock in, figure out who we're going to play, win that one game and go from there. But you've got to win the first one. That's kind of all we're talking to the guys about."

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

Published |Modified
Jayden Armant
JAYDEN ARMANT

Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.