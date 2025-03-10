How To Watch Kansas State-Arizona State, Lineups, Preview, Stats To Watch
Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO
Game time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
VITALS: After dominating the country with a commanding six-game winning streak, Kansas State ended its season losing five of its last seven. Arizona State has lost four in a row, with its last victory—ironically—against Kansas State. The Wildcats and Sun Devils are 1-1 against each other this regular season. Wildcats forward David N'Guessan averaged 21 points and 10.5 rebounds in these two matchups.
PROJECTED STARTERS
WILDCATS
G Dug McDaniel: 11.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST
G Brendan Hausen: 11.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST
G Max Jones: 9.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST
F Coleman Hawkins: 10.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.5 AST
F David N'Guessan: 13.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 AST
SUN DEVILS
G Alston Mason: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST
G Joson Sanon: 11.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST
F Amier Ali: 5.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST
F Shawn Phillips: 5.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST
F Basheer Jihad: 12.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST
QUOTABLE: "One game, just win one game," K-State coach Jerome Tang said after the Iowa State loss Saturday afternoon. "Tournaments, the hardest game to win is the first because everybody has new life and everybody has hope. We just gotta lock in, figure out who we're going to play, win that one game and go from there. But you've got to win the first one. That's kind of all we're talking to the guys about."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.