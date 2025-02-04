Kansas State-Arizona Won't Count Toward Big 12 Football Standings
The Big 12 football schedule for next season has been released... with one interesting matchup.
Kansas State's road game against Arizona will not count toward the Big 12 standings. The game was scheduled before the new conference was established.
The Wildcats defeated Arizona 31-7 last season, with quarterback Avery Johnson having his best rushing performance of his career.
KANSAS STATE RANKS NO. 4 ON WAY-TOO-EARLY BIG 12 PREDICTIONS
As college football fans wait for their favorite teams to return to the field this August, they can only predict how they'll fare before getting the on-field product.
FanSided's Saturday Blitz shared its predictions for the Big 12 power rankings next season. Kansas State is projected to be fourth behind BYU, Arizona State, and Iowa State.
"The Wildcats are always a contender under Chris Klieman, and 2025 should be no different," author Andrew Boardwine wrote. "Avery Johnson returns at quarterback, and if he can clean up turnovers, K-State could take another step forward. Their defense will be tough as always, making them a team no one wants to face."
The Wildcats lost three of their last four games to end the regular season, and each defeat deteriorated their Big 12 championship aspirations. Avery Johnson is expected to make another leap as the signal-caller. He finished 2024 with 2,712 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while rushing for 605 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. Kansas State also boasted the second-best rushing offense and defense in the Big 12.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.