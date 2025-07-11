K-State's Avery Johnson Still Has Lots Of Outside Buzz To Address
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is pretty much the biggest X-factor for the team's success next season.
The Wildcats have been consistently pegged as a conference contender, but it is mainly dependent on Johnson taking the next step next season. Pro Football Network was the latest to question if Johnson is hindering Kansas State's competitive odds.
"Does Kansas State have an Avery Johnson problem? The young quarterback replaced Will Howard (now a national champion, incidentally) as the starter for the Wildcats last fall, producing some eye-opening performances and appearing to repay the faith Klieman showed in him. Yet, his 77.4 (C+) College QB+ grade ranked 11th in the Big 12, showcasing some room to grow."
Johnson logged 2,712 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, along with 605 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. It was a decent campaign but slightly underwhelming considering his preseason hype. This time around, Johnson is ready to live up to all the expectations, hoping to clinch a Big 12 title and postseason appearance.
“If there's anybody on our team that isn't striving for that, then we have a problem,” Johnson said Tuesday at Big 12 Media Day. “Right now, just focusing on Iowa State in the Ireland game, but still having the Big 12 championship in the back of our mind. Those are goals that we’ve set as a team that we’ll shoot for. But if we don’t take it one day at a time, then it could end up being a problem for us.”
