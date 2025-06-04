Kansas State Basketball Adds More Overseas Talent
In April, Kansas State coach Jerome Tang and his staff made a splash by landing Serbian forwardAndrej Kostic.
The Wildcats gained another commitment out of Europe on Wednesday, as Elias Rapieque announced on social media he will be joining the Wildcats.
Measuring in at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, Rapieque was a member of ALBA Berlin in the EuroLeague the last three seasons. He appeared in a career-high 27 games (four starts) last season, while averaging 4.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists, shooting 50.9 percent from the field.
The future Wildcat also played on the German team for the 2024 FIBA U20 EuroBasket Competition, where he averaged 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Rapieque scored double figures in the group phase against Czechia (11) and Israel (13). He also led the German team in points with 17 in its class game against Montenegro.
Rapieque becomes the newest overseas player to come to the United States in what has been a growing trend this offseason. The global popularity of the game, combined with the growth of NIL, has helped attract top talent from overseas to the United States for their college careers.
Rapieque is listed as a forward by the EuroLeague, he joins transfers Khamari McGriff and Tyreek Smith as forwards in the K-State recruiting class of 2025.
He joins Kostic, Exavier Wilson, and Stephen Osei as the fourth player to commit to Kansas State as a non-transfer.
