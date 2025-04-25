Kansas State Basketball Returns to Hall of Fame Classic
The Kansas State Wildcats are returning to the hardwood at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri for the 2025 Hall of Fame Classic.
They join Mississippi State, Nebraska and New Mexico. The Tigers and Lobos are coming off NCAA Tournament seasons.
This is Kansas State's first time in the Hall of Fame Classic since the 2021 Hall of Fame Classic when they joined Illinois, Arkansas and Cincinnati. The Wildcats went 0-2 in the two day event, losing to Arkansas and Illinois.
The Wildcats were part of the 2015 CBE Hall of Fame Classic with North Carolina, Missouri and Northwestern. Kansas State went 1-1, defeating Missouri 66-42 before falling to North Carolina in the championship 80-70.
Of the teams that are in the field, Kansas State has the most experience as it have played in the event twice already. Nebraska played in the championship rounds of the 2018 Hall of Fame Classic where they beat Missouri State in the semifinal 85-62 before losing to Texas Tech in the championship 70-52. This is New Mexico and Mississippi State's first time playing in the tournament.
The 2025 Hall of Fame Classic is a two-day tournament with the first two games taking place on Nov. 20 and the consolation and championship games on Nov. 21.
