Kansas State Beats Out Nebraska For Three-Star Safety
"Stood 10 toes, never blinked."
Noah King wrote these words on his X page Monday afternoon when he announced he committed to play football at Kansas State.
King, a three-star safety from Fairfield, Ohio, picked K-State over Nebraska, West Virginia and Kentucky. He is the third defensive back the Wildcats have received commitments from, joining Dominic Mitchell and RJ Collins.
At 6-foot-2, 195-pounds, King is considered to be rising in the recruiting world because of his ability to tackle and cover. By the time he completes his senior season in high school, he could be bumped to four stars.
According to On3, the relationship King developed with coach Chris Klieman and defensive coordinator/safeties coach Joe Klanderman made a difference in his decision.
Overall, King is the 16th recruit to verbally commit to K-State.
The others are: Linkon Cure, 6-6, 225 tight end Goodland (Kansas), Monterrio Elston, 5-9, 180, Parkview (Arkansas), Dillon Duff, 6-2, 200, quarterback Desmet (Missouri), Will Kemna, 6-5, 260, defensive tackle, Helias Catholic (Missouri.), Weston Polk, 6-2, 210, linebacker, Coppell (Texas), Martel Jackson, 6-2, 175, cornerback, Derby (Kansas), Adonis Moise, 6-1, 180, wide receiver from IMG Academy (Florida), Dalton Knapp, 6-5, 225, defensive end, All Saints Episcopal (Texas), Sawyer Schilke, 6-3, 230, linebacker, Kearney, (Nebraska), JoJo Scott, 6-2, 175, Victory Christian Academy, Lakeland (Florida), Maguire Richman, 6-2, 210, linebacker, Blue Valley (Kansas), Brock Heath, 6-4, 265 offensive line, Blue Valley Northwest (Kansas), RJ Collins, 5-11, 175, defensive back, Staley (Missouri), Dominic Mitchell, 6-1, 195, safety, Brophy Prep (Arizona) and Ashton Moore, 6-0, 200, linebacker Louisburg (Kansas).
