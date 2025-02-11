Kansas State Bench Players Get Rare Praise Amid Five-Game Win Streak
One of the biggest headlines during Kansas State's five-game win streak is its starting five consistently getting double-digit scorers and massive production.
It was pretty much the same narrative after the victory over Kansas, but with bench players getting some love too. Coach Jerome Tang praised Mobi Ikegwuruka and C.J. Jones, who combined for 13 points on 50 percent shooting.
"The stuff that he does, and how easy he scores the ball," Tang said. "You can just throw it up there, and he gets off the floor and drops it in. That's not coaching, that's his talent coming through and his teammates trusting him. He's growing and learning. I thought CJ [Jones] was huge today off the bench too. Somebody had asked about bench production last game, and this was their opportunity. We needed them and they stepped up. So I'm excited about that, and yeah, Mobi's fun to watch."
Ikegwuruka averaged 5.5 points, three rebounds, and 1.3 steals the last four games.
"Mobi's great at using his athleticism to guard multiple positions and just kind of fly around," Coleman Hawkins said. "He finishes well at the rim. He's someone I trust in the pick-and-roll or even a little post-up. He's really physical and strong, and he made some big-time plays for us today. I love playing with Mobi because I know he's gonna go up and catch any pass I throw to him. He just goes out and plays as hard as he can, and he doesn't complain."
