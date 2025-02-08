Kansas State Bests Kansas In Rematch, Wins Fifth Straight In Big 12
Another redemption game for Kansas State.
The Wildcats took down No. 16 Kansas in their second season matchup Saturday afternoon. Here are the takeaways from their third straight victory over Kansas:
1. The Wildcats lived and died by the 3-point shot.
Coach Jerome Tang said the team needed to avoid defaulting to 3-point shots. The 40.7 percent shooting performance featured a variety of shots. The 3-pointers either halted momentum or electrified the crowd. The long-range shots illustrated indisputable confidence to connect from deep or had fans scratching their heads. From Brendan Hausen's consecutive airballs to Dug McDaniel's near-halfcourt shots, it was a mixed bag from the arc.
You get the gist.
2. The defense anchored the team.
When Brendan Hausen has defensive highlights, that should tell you what type of team performance it is. Kansas State suffocated the Jayhawks for 40 minutes, never letting its lead dwindle to make it competitive. Dajuan Harris Jr., who scored 15 in the first matchup, had just four points Saturday. The Jayhawks couldn't really get anything going outside Hunter Dickinson and Zeke Mayo.
3. Another balanced attack leads Kansas State to victory.
This looked like it was going to be the Coleman Hawkins game. Then the Dug McDaniel game. Then, the David N'Guessan game. The fact that multiple players can be highlighted for star performances shows the team is finally gelling, with everyone performing at high levels collectively. The starters were nearly all in double figures scoring, while C.J. Jones and Mobi Ikegwuruka added 13 points off the bench.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.