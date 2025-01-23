Kansas State Can Use Paint Production Against Baylor As Catalyst Moving Forward
Kansas State was dominated in the paint in its last three losses before Wednesday night.
Even though they left Foster Pavilion with a loss, the Wildcats can at least rejoice in their performance in the paint over Baylor. They outscored the Bears 30 to 16 in that area, getting good looks on the inside all night.
Kansas State forward David N'Guessan explained how they were so successful shooting the 2-ball.
"They switched a lot, so we had a lot of mismatches and we were trying to take advantage of that," N'Guessan said. "Guards ended up on bigs, and their bigs on guards. So when the shots went up, we tried to go rebound and take advantage of that. I think we did a pretty good job of that."
As the losses pile up, Kansas State needs to slowly find things to use as momentum going forward to eventually compile wins. Brendan Hausen left the postgame interview with a message of reassurance for the program as they sit 1-6 in the Big 12.
"Just coming back and taking it one day at a time, just keep getting better," Hausen said. "I mean, we're right there, proving that we can play with anybody in the Big 12. But we've gotta find a way to put it together for 40 minutes. From the players to the coaches, we gotta to this together. I know we will."
