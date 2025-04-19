Kansas State Coordinator Offers Interesting Perspective On Pending Roster Limit Rule
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman publicly revealed his disdain for the new 105-man roster rule that could potentially be implemented in college football.
But offensive line coach Brian Lepak offered a more optimistic position on the matter.
“I think this is an exciting time to be involved in college football,” Lepak said. “There’s some things that we’re having to do right now that we don’t wanna do, as we look at the pending settlement in the House litigation. But you can look at that one of two ways: We don’t wanna deal with that part really, with the roster limits and how we have to go about that. But I think part of the reason you get into coaching is that you wanna challenge yourself. You want something where there’s a little gray area, where you have to solve a problem. And what better problem to solve right now then when I get a group of players, how do I get them up to speed as fast as possible? How do I connect with them?”
FORMER K-STATE FORWARD COMMITS TO SEC TEAM
Former Kansas State forward Achor Achor committed to Mississippi State Saturday morning, per 247Sports.
Achor was anticipated to be a frequent contributor for Kansas State, but he departed from the team early in the season due to "personal reasons," according to coach Jerome Tang. He averaged 7.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in just seven games as a Wildcat.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.