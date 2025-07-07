Kansas State Cornerback Recruit Flips Commitment To Big 12 Rival
Kansas State has lost one of its prized 2026 defensive commits to a Big 12 rival.
Brandon Ford, a 5-foot-11 and 170-pound cornerback from Crowley, Texas, announced he is flipping his commitment from Kansas State to Oklahoma State. Ford was the Wildcats' first pledge of the 2026 cycle, when he verbally committed in October.
Ford previously held offers from a majority of the Big 12, along with programs like SMU, Nebraska, Memphis, and others. He is ranked as the No. 213 cornerback in Texas and No. 137 nationally, according to 247Sports.
It’s possible Ford felt his opportunity within the program had shifted since his initial commitment.
Kansas State has recently landed several three-star defensive recruits, including cornerback Garrick Dixon (O’Fallon, MO), safety Hannibal Carter Navies (Loganville, GA), and safety Nick McClellan (St. Louis, MO). With so many new faces joining the Wildcats' 2026 class Ford may have felt he committed too early, prompting him to reopen his recruitment.
However, given Ford’s reported close relationship with position coach Van Malone and his two visits to Manhattan the reversal still comes as a surprise.
Kansas State will now have to get back to work in pursuit of top-tier cornerbacks to bolster its 2026 class. Losing Ford, one of the most sought-after cornerbacks in the conference is a significant blow the Wildcats will need to recover from.
K-State's 2026 recruiting class still ranks No. 60 nationally, according to 247Sports.
More Kansas State News
Latest 2026 Mock Draft Spells More Bad News For Steelers' Will Howard
Highly-Touted K-State Basketball Commit Comes Up Big For National Team
NFL Analyst Drops Bold Will Howard Prediction In Another Aaron Rodgers Slight