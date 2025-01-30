Kansas State Dominates Oklahoma State In Rematch Wednesday Night
Kansas State got its second straight assertive win after a 28-point blowout over Oklahoma State Wednesday night. Here are the takeaways from the Wildcats' third Big 12 victory:
1. Kansas State dominated the turnover battle.
Oklahoma State's turnover woes only worsened Wednesday night, turning the ball over 21 times for 28 Wildcats points. The sloppy decision-making and poor ball handling hindered the ability to get any consistent offensive production. Kansas State was able to get easy transition buckets, shooting 52.6 percent from the field and regularly getting in the paint.
2. Coleman Hawkins and Dug McDaniel stayed aggressive.
The acquisitions of Dug McDaniel and Coleman Hawkins were in hopes of elevating the team to compete in the postseason. It's been a rough stretch for both, but their star performances Wednesday reminded fans of Kansas State's potential when they perform up to standard. Hawkins stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals, and three blocks. Meanwhile, McDaniel had 10 points, six assists and three steals.
3. The shooting guard production fueled the blowout.
Brendan Hausen and Max Jones combined for 32 points on 8-of-9 shooting from 3-point range. Jones had his highest-scoring game since the season opener, while Hausen had his highest for nearly two months. It is essential for the backcourt production to continue for Kansas State to sustain its offensive success.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.