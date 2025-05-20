Kansas State Draws Playoff Hype In Mix Of Competitive Big 12
Big 12 football continues to draw outside noise.
As the college football season draws closer, the conference is anticipated to be competitive and boast some of the nation's best.
One CBS Sports writer had Kansas State, Arizona State, Baylor, Iowa State, and Texas Tech as postseason contenders in 2025.
"I haven't given up on Avery Johnson or Chris Klieman. In my estimation, the 2024 season will prove to be an aberration, and it's important to remember this team still won nine games overall! It was performance in the conference that suffered."
Arizona State clinched the conference last season after a blowout Big 12 Championship victory, advancing them to the CFP quarterfinals against Texas. The Sun Devils are still the favorites to clinch the conference next season but it's no wide margin. The Wildcats are in the mix after a rollercoaster nine-win 2024 campaign.
Klieman withholds hype for the team after spring football, but is still excited by the overall development. He believes quarterback Avery Johnson's personal growth can signal a ripple effect to his teammates.
"I think it's the maturity and understanding the coverages," Klieman said on SiriusXM on May 7. "Understanding what defenses are showing in the pre-snap, and having his eyes on the right key. Just feeling so much more comfortable under center and maybe doing a better job anticipating where a pressure could come from, or eliminating where a pressure can't come from."
