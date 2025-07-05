Kansas State Expected To Boast Strong RB Room In Post-DJ Giddens Era
After star rusher DJ Giddens exited Kansas State for the NFL, the team looks to fill that hole to continue their dynamic ground attack in 2025.
According to one outlet, they should have no problem replicating their success from last season. BuffaloesWire predicts the corps of Dylan Edwards, Antonio Martin Jr., and Monterrio Elston Jr. will be the sixth-best unit in the Big 12.
“Buffs fans will see a familiar face leading the way for the Wildcats, as Dylan Edwards is expected to be the starting back for Kansas State in 2025. Edwards spent last season backing up NFL draft pick D.J. Giddens and still racked up over 500 rushing yards on just 74 carries. Edwards' efficiency of 7.4 yards per carry isn't going to carry over to his leading role, but he should shine with his explosiveness,” the article wrote.
The Wildcats boasted the Big 12's second-best rushing attack in 2024, with Giddens, Edwards, and Avery Johnson headlining the bunch.
Edwards has big shoes to fill as the No. 1 rusher amid Giddens' departure. However, if his Rate Bowl performance proved anything, it's that he's ready for the spotlight. He attributes his offseason growth to his teammates' support, as well as his work ethic aiming for the top spot of the depth chart.
"Just by the work I put in every day in practice," Edwards said in his April 9 press conference. "I try to show it, and just from the help from the offensive line, really. Credit to those guys, I didn’t even know that. That’s crazy.”
More Kansas State News
CFB Analyst Not Too High On Kansas State With 2025 Prediction
Kansas State Football Gets Big Recruiting Win With Three-Star Edge
Kansas State Football's International Date With Iowa State Approaching