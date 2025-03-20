Kansas State-Fairfield WBB Betting Odds, TV, Preview
The Kansas State Wildcats earned the No. 5 seed in the Spokane Regional after finishing 13-5 in the Big 12. They lost four of their last six in the absence of star center Ayoka Lee but have her back in the lineup in the postseason. Meanwhile, Fairfield has only dropped one conference matchup, ending its season with a MAAC Tournament championship after a blowout victory over Quinnipiac.
Here are the betting odds for Friday night:
BETMGM
Betting line: K-State (-16.5)
O/U: 135.5
BETRIVERS
Betting line: K-State (-16.5)
O/U: 134.5
Game time: Mar. 21, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Coliseum, Lexington, KY
TV: ESPNEWS (watch here)
PROJECTED WILDCATS STARTERS
G Serena Sundell: 13.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 7.1 AST
G Jaelyn Glenn: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST
G Zyanna Walker: 8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST
F Temira Poindexter: 12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST
F Kennedy Taylor: 7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST
QUOTABLE: "In the Tournament, it's win or go home," K-State coach Jeff Mittie said at the Monday pregame presser. "We're gonna have to have people step up other than people that are different than just people who do it every night. There are always stories, whether it be a 3-point shooter that has their night with six or seven threes. Or a player that maybe averages six points per game goes for 18 or 19."
DISCLAIMER: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.