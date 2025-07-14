Kansas State Fans Have More Reason For Excitement After USA Today Prediction
The Big 12 is without a preseason poll this season but USA TODAY gathered its own for this season
Kansas State was predicted to finish No. 1. The Wildcats are coming off a 9-4 finish with a victory in the Rate Bowl, and return junior quarterback Avery Johnson along with Dylan Edwards and Jayce Brown. The defensive side of the ball sees the return of Austin Romaine, VJ Payne and Donovan McIntosh.
Kansas State is followed by Texas Tech, Arizona State, Iowa State and Baylor to make up the top five.
Wildcats coach Chris Klieman spoke on preseason noise during his press conference at Big 12 Media Days.
"I try to ignore it as best I can," Klieman said. "It's one of the reasons we as coaches did not do a coaches poll, because I think the narrative has really hurt our league. I look at meeting expectations. In 2022, when we won the Big 12, the best thing those kids did was block out the outside noise."
Since the start of the 2020 season, half of the teams to play in the Big 12 Championship game held a conference record of 7-2. The Wildcats aim to improve on their 5-4 Big 12 record from last season and their 6-3 record the year before, giving themselves a chance to go to Arlington, Texas.
