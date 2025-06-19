Kansas State Flooded With Big 12 Hype After Latest Ranking
Kansas State football fans are likely antsy for the 2025 season.
Day by day, the Wildcats are receiving more national acclaim for their squad, including their latest hype men at SB Nation. They predicted Kansas State would finish atop the Big 12.
"The Wildcats are one of the most consistent programs in the country, even if they don’t always make it to the promised land," the article wrote. "Head coach Chris Klieman has built this program to continue its sustained success, and in 2025, it could lead to its first Big 12 title since 2022. They return the second-most production in the conference, and offensively, they return a lot of promising talent."
The offensive playmakers will return, projected to be even better next season. Quarterback Avery Johnson has a full season of experience under his belt, boasting a loaded wide receiving corps to hopefully round out the production behind star receiver Jayce Brown. The defense lost some key players, but if it can replicate its performance from last year, it should be a unit wreaking havoc against some of the nation's best.
"Avery Johnson is back under center, and while his passing is still coming along, he’s a great runner and has shown flashes of downfield explosiveness with his arm," the article wrote. "Dylan Edwards coming back gives the Wildcats a multifaceted threat as a runner and receiver. On the outside, Jayce Brown is a slot receiver, but he’s extremely effective getting separation at every level of the field."
