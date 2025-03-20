Kansas State Football Listed Among Big 12 Teams With Championship Expectations
The preseason hype for Kansas State football continues.
CBS Sports writer Shehan Jeyarajah predicts the Wildcats will be one of the Big 12 teams competing for a title next season. He also listed Arizona State, Texas Tech, Baylor, and BYU as conference opponents that should make noise in 2025.
"The Wildcats had a disappointing season, but that says more about the expectations in Manhattan. Growing pains were expected after handing the keys to first-year starting quarterback Avery Johnson, who completed only 58% of his passes. Ultimately, KSU lost three of their last four games by a combined 23 points to finish 8-4."
Kansas State sports fans surely hope so. Their football and men's basketball teams underperformed their postseason expectations, with star players like forward Coleman Hawkins and quarterback Avery Johnson not playing up to their hype.
For now, at least they have women's basketball to look forward to. Here are the details for their Friday afternoon Tournament matchup:
Game time: Mar. 21, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Coliseum, Lexington, KY
TV: ESPNEWS (watch here)
PROJECTED WILDCATS STARTERS
G Serena Sundell: 13.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 7.1 AST
G Jaelyn Glenn: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST
G Zyanna Walker: 8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST
F Temira Poindexter: 12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST
F Kennedy Taylor: 7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.