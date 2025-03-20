Kstate

Kansas State Football Listed Among Big 12 Teams With Championship Expectations

The Wildcats are expected to build on their 9-4 campaign from last season.

Jayden Armant

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (2) scrambles against Rutgers during second half of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Dec. 26, 2024, in Phoenix.
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (2) scrambles against Rutgers during second half of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Dec. 26, 2024, in Phoenix. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The preseason hype for Kansas State football continues.

CBS Sports writer Shehan Jeyarajah predicts the Wildcats will be one of the Big 12 teams competing for a title next season. He also listed Arizona State, Texas Tech, Baylor, and BYU as conference opponents that should make noise in 2025.

The article wrote:

"The Wildcats had a disappointing season, but that says more about the expectations in Manhattan. Growing pains were expected after handing the keys to first-year starting quarterback Avery Johnson, who completed only 58% of his passes. Ultimately, KSU lost three of their last four games by a combined 23 points to finish 8-4."

Kansas State sports fans surely hope so. Their football and men's basketball teams underperformed their postseason expectations, with star players like forward Coleman Hawkins and quarterback Avery Johnson not playing up to their hype.

