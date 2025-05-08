Kansas State Football's Odds Released For Upcoming Season
The college football landscape for this season is forming.
Bet MGM released odds for Kansas State's win total at 8.5. The odds on the over sits at +100 and under at -120.
247 Sports projects the Wildcats to go 10-2 overall, 7-2 in the Big 12 in the 2025 season with losses to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. A 10-2 record is an improvement from last season after finishing 9-4 with a victory against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl.
The Wildcats also received an 8.5 win-total projection from CBS Sports, which has them losing to Kansas and Utah.
Kansas State returns starting quarterback Avery Johnson, who has strong pieces around him at running back (Dylan Edwards), wide receiver (Jayce Brown), and a strong offensive line that was built up through the transfer portal.
Kansas State's season kicks off in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 23 against the Iowa State Cyclones.
